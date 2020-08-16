Global  
 

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise by six

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
The Government said 41,429 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, an increase of six on the day before.Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have nowbeen 57,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on thedeath certificate.

The Government also said that as of 9am on Sunday, therehad been a further 1,041 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Overall, 325,642cases have been confirmed.


