Celebs Offer Support To Megan Thee Stallion

(CNN) Celebrities across Hollywood are coming to Megan Thee Stallion's defense after she shed more light this week on her July shooting.

During an Instagram Live stream on Thursday, "WAP" rapper Stallion publicly accused Canadian rapper Tory Lanez of shooting her in the feet -- adding more details to her original account of the July incident.

"You shot me," she said, addressing Lanez in her video.

"And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying... Stop lying.

Why lie?