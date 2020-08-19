Global  
 

500 wild fires take hold in California

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Wild fires grip California, after high winds and lightening resulted in evacuation orders for over one hundred thousand people.


California wildfires turn deadly [Video]

California wildfires turn deadly

New evacuations have been ordered in California as the wildfires across the state turn deadly.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:48Published
Motorists drive alongside flames from fires in Napa County, California [Video]

Motorists drive alongside flames from fires in Napa County, California

Motorists drive alongside flames from the Hennessy Fire in Napa County, California, on Wednesday evening (August 19). The wild fires have ravaged more than 100,000 acres of land after several..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:18Published
Massive "firenado" filmed in Kings Canyon, California [Video]

Massive "firenado" filmed in Kings Canyon, California

Scary footage showing a recent "firenado" in Kings Canyon National Park, which is adjacent to Sequoia National Park in California's Sierra Nevada mountains. Credit to 'theunabongr'.

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:48Published