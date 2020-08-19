500 wild fires take hold in California
Wild fires grip California, after high winds and lightening resulted in evacuation orders for over one hundred thousand people.
California wildfires turn deadlyNew evacuations have been ordered in California as the wildfires across the state turn deadly.
Motorists drive alongside flames from fires in Napa County, CaliforniaMotorists drive alongside flames from the Hennessy Fire in Napa County, California, on Wednesday evening (August 19).
The wild fires have ravaged more than 100,000 acres of land after several..
Massive "firenado" filmed in Kings Canyon, CaliforniaScary footage showing a recent "firenado" in Kings Canyon National Park, which is adjacent to Sequoia National Park in California's Sierra Nevada mountains. Credit to 'theunabongr'.