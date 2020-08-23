Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:46s - Published
'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes

'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes

The US Gulf Coast may soon be on the receiving end of a record-breaking weather event.

According to HuffPost, it could be the first time two hurricanes form in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously since record-keeping began in 1900.

Evacuations are underway in low-lying areas in Louisiana, as residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Marco.

Tropical Storm Laura, which meteorologists say has the potential to grow into a hurricane, is predicted to hit the same area on Wednesday.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking the Tropics | August 23 11 AM update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 23 11 AM update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:31Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 23 morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 23 morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:25Published
Governor declares state of emergency ahead of 2 tropical storms [Video]

Governor declares state of emergency ahead of 2 tropical storms

Two tropical storms are advancing across the Caribbean, posing potentially historic threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:37Published