'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes

The US Gulf Coast may soon be on the receiving end of a record-breaking weather event.

According to HuffPost, it could be the first time two hurricanes form in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously since record-keeping began in 1900.

Evacuations are underway in low-lying areas in Louisiana, as residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Marco.

Tropical Storm Laura, which meteorologists say has the potential to grow into a hurricane, is predicted to hit the same area on Wednesday.

Parts of Louisiana, especially in south-central portions of the state, could see rainfall up to 2 feet.

On the barrier island of Grand Isle, south of New Orleans, Starfish Restaurant manager Nicole Fantiny says she sees an exodus of weekenders.

They are all packing up and leaving.

Nicole Fantiny Manager, Starfish Restaurant, New Orleans