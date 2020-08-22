Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:47s - Published
'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes

'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes

The US Gulf Coast may soon be on the receiving end of a record-breaking weather event.

According to HuffPost, it could be the first time two hurricanes form in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously since record-keeping began in 1900.

Evacuations are underway in low-lying areas in Louisiana, as residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Marco.

Tropical Storm Laura, which meteorologists say has the potential to grow into a hurricane, is predicted to hit the same area on Wednesday.

Parts of Louisiana, especially in south-central portions of the state, could see rainfall up to 2 feet.

On the barrier island of Grand Isle, south of New Orleans, Starfish Restaurant manager Nicole Fantiny says she sees an exodus of weekenders.

They are all packing up and leaving.

Nicole Fantiny Manager, Starfish Restaurant, New Orleans


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US Gulf Coast Faces an Unprecedented Double Hurricane Hit

Back-to-back storms are rolling toward the U.S. Gulf Coast where they'll come ashore in days as...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Gulf Coast Seeing Historic Threat Of 2 Storms [Video]

U.S. Gulf Coast Seeing Historic Threat Of 2 Storms

Tropical Storms Marco and Laura are expected to become at least Category 1 hurricanes as they threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:03Published
Oh Boy, It's A Two-Fer: US Gulf Coast Target Of Two Tropical Storms [Video]

Oh Boy, It's A Two-Fer: US Gulf Coast Target Of Two Tropical Storms

Amid the stormy weather of the political landscape, Gulf Coast residents need to pay close attention to the actual weather in the coming days. That's because not one, but two tropical systems could..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published
Gulf Coast On High Alert As They Anticipate Two Tropical Storms [Video]

Gulf Coast On High Alert As They Anticipate Two Tropical Storms

Residents from Florida all the way to Texas are preparing for two tropical systems. According to CNN, the storms could impact the coastal regions in the coming days. The first system being monitored..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published