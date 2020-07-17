Scuffles with police in Paris as fans gather for soccer final
Scuffles with police in Paris as fans gather for soccer final
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
France's Hollande: A "difficult" moment French President Francois Hollande faced 600 journalists at the presidential palace in Paris, where he was asked about his alleged affair six times. Mark..
CBS News
1 week ago
Picasso masterpiece to be raffled at auction Sotheby's Paris is raffling off "Man in the Opera Hat," a million-dollar work by Pablo Picasso, and it only costs $130 for a charity raffle ticket. CBS News..
CBS News
1 week ago
UEFA's Ceferin considers future 'final eight' format for Champions League UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says the single-game knockout format, used in the Champions League this year from the quarter-final onwards, has produced more exciting soccer than the usual two-legged games and could be revisited in the future. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:51 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Paris St-Germain are through to the Champions League final but fans have clashed with French police...
Daily Star - Published
5 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources