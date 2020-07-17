Global  
 

Scuffles with police in Paris as fans gather for soccer final

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Scuffles with police in Paris as fans gather for soccer final

Scuffles with police in Paris as fans gather for soccer final

VIDEO SHOWS: UGC VIDEO POSTED TO SOCIAL MEDIA SHOWING LARGE CROWDS GATHERED OUTSIDE PARIS' PARC DES PRINCES WHERE PARIS ST GERMAIN FANS ARE WATCHING THEIR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL AGAINST BAYERN MUNICH,


Parc des Princes Parc des Princes football stadium in Paris, France

PSG fans attend friendly match in Parc des Princes [Video]

PSG fans attend friendly match in Parc des Princes

Fans stream into Parc des Princes stadium to watch PSG beat lowly German side Waasland-Beveren 7-0 in a friendly match.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:56Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Bayern win Champions League after Coman header edges out PSG

 Bayern Munich are crowned European champions for a sixth time as they beat Paris St-Germain in the Champions League final.
BBC News
Bayern & PSG arrive for Champions League final [Video]

Bayern & PSG arrive for Champions League final

Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain arrive at Benfica's Estadio da Luz for the Champions League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:12Published
Fans & players countdown the hours to Champions League final [Video]

Fans & players countdown the hours to Champions League final

With temperatures soaring in Lisbon the question is whether the players and fans can handle the heat as Bayern Munich play Paris St Germain in the Champions League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:58Published
UEFA's Ceferin considers future 'final eight' format for Champions League [Video]

UEFA's Ceferin considers future 'final eight' format for Champions League

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says the single-game knockout format, used in the Champions League this year from the quarter-final onwards, has produced more exciting soccer than the usual two-legged games and could be revisited in the future.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:51Published

FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team

PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview [Video]

PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview

Champions League final match preview as Paris Saint-Germain take on BayernMunich.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. French professional football club

PSG fans and French police clash with tear gas after Champions League win

PSG fans and French police clash with tear gas after Champions League win Paris St-Germain are through to the Champions League final but fans have clashed with French police...
Daily Star - Published


'We have every chance!' PSG fans ache for Champions League victory [Video]

'We have every chance!' PSG fans ache for Champions League victory

Paris St Germain fans are daring to dream they can win the Champions League for the first time when they face Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:04Published
"We're in the finals!" PSG fans celebrate historic semi-final victory [Video]

"We're in the finals!" PSG fans celebrate historic semi-final victory

Thousands spill into Paris' Champs Elysee Avenue as Paris St Germain book ticket to the Champions League Final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:09Published