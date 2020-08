BTS make history yet again with Dynamite streaming records Bang Media - Duration: 01:07s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:07s - Published BTS make history yet again with Dynamite streaming records BTS have broken the record for the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours for their new single, 'Dynamite', as well as setting a host of other streaming records. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this