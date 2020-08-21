Ex-Wife Of Golden State Killer: 'I Have Lost The Ability To Trust People'

The man known as the Golden State Killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday in a California courtroom.

According to CNN, Jospeh DeAngelo carried out 13 murders and dozens of rapes in the 1970s and '80s.

At the time of his crimes, he was a police officer.

DeAngelo's ex-wife broke her silence in a statement submitted to the court, but not expected to be read aloud.

Sacramento attorney Sharon Huddle married DeAngelo in 1973.