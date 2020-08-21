Global  
 

Ex-Wife Of Golden State Killer: 'I Have Lost The Ability To Trust People'

The man known as the Golden State Killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday in a California courtroom.

According to CNN, Jospeh DeAngelo carried out 13 murders and dozens of rapes in the 1970s and '80s.

At the time of his crimes, he was a police officer.

DeAngelo's ex-wife broke her silence in a statement submitted to the court, but not expected to be read aloud.

Sacramento attorney Sharon Huddle married DeAngelo in 1973.


'Relief' after a 44-year wait for justice [Video]

'Relief' after a 44-year wait for justice

Survivors of the crimes of Joseph DeAngelo, known as the Golden State Killer, welcome his life prison sentence.

Confessed Golden State Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison For 26 Rapes, Slayings [Video]

Confessed Golden State Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison For 26 Rapes, Slayings

Joseph DeAngelo, a former California police officer dubbed the Golden State Killer, told victims Friday he was “truly sorry” before he was sentenced to multiple life prison sentences for a..

Survivors Ready For The Future After Golden State Killer Is Sentenced To Life In Prison [Video]

Survivors Ready For The Future After Golden State Killer Is Sentenced To Life In Prison

In the final day of the sentencing for the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer case, Joseph DeAngelo was given the maximum sentence and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

