The two storm systems are expected to hit the U.S. this week, with Texas potentially seeing Laura as a hurricane.

Latest Track Of Hurricane Marco, Tropical Storm Laura As They Approach US Gulf Coast

Tropical storm Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana...

Tropical Storm Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana...

New Orleans residents and visitors prepared for a lot of rain and possible power outages as Marco,...