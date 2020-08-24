Clover Movie - Ron Perlman

Clover Movie - Ron Perlman Two bumbling Irish twins, Jackie (Mark Webber, “Green Room,” “Scott Pilgrim vs.

The World”) & Mickey (Jon Abrahams, “Meet the Parents,” “Non-Stop”) must resort to extreme measures to pay off their father’s debt to a local mob boss, Tony Davolo (Oscar® nominee Chazz Palminteri, “The Usual Suspects,” “A Bronx Tale”).

Their situation becomes increasingly complicated when a tough-as-nails teenage girl, Clover (Nicole Elizabeth Berger, “The Longest Week”), forces the brothers to take to the streets in a desperate attempt to out-run Tony’s pair of hit-women and keep Clover out of harm’s way.

The ensemble cast is rounded out by Erika Christensen (“Parenthood”), Julia Jones (“Wind River”), Tachina Arnold (“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”), Jessica Szohr (“Gossip Girl”) and crime film stalwart Ron Perlman (“Hellboy,” “Sons of Anarchy”) as a rival mob boss.