Trump hails FDA authorization of plasma treatment

U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion



[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a $25 billion infusion while erasing changes pursued by the agency's new leader, an ally of President Donald Trump. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:10 Published on January 1, 1970