Towson University moves classes online due to 55 new COVID-19 cases

FIRST WEEK OF SCHOOL AFTER 55COVID-19 CASES WERE DISCOVEREDTHIS WEEKEND.

WMAR 2 NEWS ABBYISAACS JOINS US LIVE FROMCAMPUS ... ABBY -- HOW ARSTUDENTS TAKING THE NEWS?THE STUDENTS I SPOKE TO WEREPREPARED FOR THIS NEWS, THEYKNEW A MOVE TO ONLINE, EVENTEMPORARILY LIKE THIS, WASPOSSIBLE.

FOR THE FIRST WEEKOF SCHOOL, WHICH STARTSTOMORROW, ALL TOWSONUNIVERSITY CLASSES WILL BEONLINE.

IT COMES AFTER ANINCREASE IN POSITIVE CASES ONCAMPUS.

AS PART OF TOWSONMANDATORY BASELINE TESTINGINITIATIVE, THE UNIVERSITYHEALTH CENTER TESTED A SAMPLEOF 627 PEOPLE LAST WEEK AND 55TESTED POSITIVE.

T-U REQUIRESA NEGATIVE TEST FOR ALLSTUDENTS, FACULTY AND STAFF TORETURN TO CAMPUS.

INSTATEMENT FROM THE UNVIRSITY,OFFICIALS SAID THIS TEMPORARYMOVE TO REMOTE LEARNING ISCRITICAL FOR THE CONTINUEDHEALTH AND SAFETY OF THECOMMUNITY.

STUDENTS I SPOKE TOSAY THEY ARENTTHE SWITCH AND THINK ITBETTER SAFE THAN SORRY.

Runs=:16 Jasmine Tate// sophomore-its definteyl good to startearly because it hasnup yet too much so we can kindof contain ti a little bitwith everyone being on line.Brandon grubb// freshman- itwould be nice to have inperson this week but I meanalso the safety of the campusis more improtnat because wedo’want this thingspreading.

THE UNIVERSITY'SCOVID-19 TEST CENTER WAS OPENFOR TESTING TODAY AND WILL BEOPEN THROUGHOUT THE COMINGWEEK.

NONE OF THOSE 55 PEOPLEARE ON CAMPUS.

CONTACT TRACINIS UNDERWAY IN COORDINATIONWITH BALTIMORE COUNTY FORTHOSE 55 PEOPLE WHO TESTEDPOSITIVE.

