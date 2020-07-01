J-K to soon have world's highest railway bridge

Jammu and Kashmir to soon have the highest railway bridge in the world.

The 1.3 km-long bridge is being built across Chenab river in Reasi district.

The railway bridge, once completed, will be 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

"It's a challenge.

The bridge is in high wind speed zone, geology is very tough.

The arch is almost in completion phase.

Four spans and the crown need to be worked upon.

It will be done by December-January.

Then one year is required to push the deck," said Deputy Chief Engineer RR Malik.