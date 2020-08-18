Angry Protest After Police Shoot, Wound Man In Kenosha

Police said the man was in serious condition at a Milwaukee hospital late Sunday.



Related videos from verified sources Man knocked unconscious at London railway station amid row over face masks



A man was knocked out amid an argument over face masks at a London railwaystation. Police are investigating after William, not his real name, waspunched by a fellow passenger at Clapham Junction.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 4 days ago Protesters clash with police as Thai politician pushes through crowds at student rally



There were angry scenes as protesters clashed with police when the Thai Education Minister confronted a student rally today (August 19). Hundreds of High School pupils staged a sit down protest.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 05:30 Published 5 days ago Las Vegas police investigate shooting



Las Vegas police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex on Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Road. Officers received reports of the shooting shortly before 10 a.m. When they arrived,.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20 Published 5 days ago