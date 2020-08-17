Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Kenosha Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:28s - Published 15 minutes ago Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Kenosha One man was air flighted to an area hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Kenosha on Sunday. 0

White Kenosha, WI Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man Seven Times A white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin opened fire on an unarmed Black man who was simply...

There's mass chaos in Kenosha, WI after an officer involved shooting. A molotov cocktail (among other objects) was just thrown. BREAKING: Rioting in Kenosha is intensifying after an officer-involved shooting left a man seriously injured. Police shot Jacob Blake. He is 29 years old. The family reports that his children were in the car.