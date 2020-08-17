Global  
 

Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Kenosha

Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Kenosha

Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Kenosha

One man was air flighted to an area hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Kenosha on Sunday.


White Kenosha, WI Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man Seven Times

A white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin opened fire on an unarmed Black man who was simply...
Jennife85615703

DEPLORABLE JENNIFER RT @KittyLists: There's mass chaos in Kenosha, WI after an officer involved shooting. A molotov cocktail (among other objects) was just thr… 9 seconds ago

MarthaLarive

Martha Larive RT @DanODonnellShow: BREAKING: Rioting in Kenosha is intensifying after an officer-involved shooting left a man seriously injured. Sources… 1 minute ago

YOadriennnnnnne

adrienne I hope people read about what happened to Jacob and quit with the whataboutism re: “legitimate reasons to protest”… https://t.co/hAKTmxNlze 2 minutes ago

SolidarityKnits

Solidarity Knits RT @traceyecorder: Police shot Jacob Blake. He is 29 years old. The family reports that his children were in the car. https://t.co/Vh0H3k7… 2 minutes ago


Angry Protest After Police Shoot, Wound Man In Kenosha [Video]

Angry Protest After Police Shoot, Wound Man In Kenosha

The shooting was captured on a graphic video. Police said the man was in serious condition at a Milwaukee hospital late Sunday.

Machete-Wielding Man Shot By Police [Video]

Machete-Wielding Man Shot By Police

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Crossings neighborhood of SW Miami-Dade.

Hostage Situation Continues Outside Home Where Gunman Shot 3 Texas Police Officers [Video]

Hostage Situation Continues Outside Home Where Gunman Shot 3 Texas Police Officers

Three police officers were shot and a man remained barricaded inside a home with three of his family members in a suburb of Austin. Katie Johnston reports.

