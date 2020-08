Maryellen Brady RT @cheezwitham: New regulations for assisted living homes in Ohio begin at midnight https://t.co/RzfyuZmLZy 16 hours ago

lisa witham New regulations for assisted living homes in Ohio begin at midnight https://t.co/RzfyuZmLZy 16 hours ago

โ„๐• ๐•“๐•ช๐•Ÿ ๐•Š๐•ฅ๐•–๐•จ๐•’๐•ฃ๐•ฅ ๐Ÿ’›โœŠ๐Ÿพ#WearMasksOhio That this is just now being mandated is a crime. https://t.co/i0zaI8IZmM 16 hours ago

Pete Van Runkle The orders require testing of all workers inside assisted living centers as well as โ€œstrategic testingโ€ of residentโ€ฆ https://t.co/d60AWJ8zlv 20 hours ago

๐ŸŒนMel๐ŸŒน @melissadderosa How is it possible that some sports can be practiced but not played. How can you allow football anโ€ฆ https://t.co/q2oq9akiwu 20 hours ago

Nordonia Hills News New regulations for assisted living homes in Ohio began at midnight https://t.co/iSTeKnzDW6 1 day ago

Linda Elizaitis Association seeks to differentiate #assistedliving from #nursinghomes in COVID-19 regulations https://t.co/NtBUcP6Gsa #newyork 1 day ago