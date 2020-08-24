Madam Carroll hosts second annual 'Indy-500 Race Day Cruise'

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 3 minutes ago

Madam carroll in monticello set sail to celebrate the indianapolis 500 today.

This year marks the boat's second annual race day cruise.

Although covid-19 brought some changes this year -- news 18's micah upshaw lls us how owners are making the best of it.

:20 c: if you can't be there in person, might as well be out on the lake on a big boat cruising and enjoying it.

M: madam carroll owner chris peters is staying positive this sailing season.

The crew is celebrating its second annual indy 500 race day cruise in the midst of a tough season caused by covidwe, you kt half our operating season before we could even start cruising again.

M: and water levels are the lowest its been in nearly 100- years.

According to peters, its due to litigation issues happening with the oakdale dam, which is the source of water on lake freeman.

C: we spent last night installing new steps and hardware to keep the boat safe as the lake goes down.

M: working to adjust to these obstacles while keeping operations as safe as possible has been at the forefront for peters.

He said he's happy people are still coming out to enjoy the madam carroll -- especially for an event like indy-500 race day.

C: the indy 500, it's such a -- you can't just not have it, you know, it's unfortunate you can't have it with patrons inside the stadium but it's pretty cool to be able to enjoy it in other creative ways.

M: in monticello, micah upshaw.

News 18.

The madom carroll is open all year around.

Peters plans to continue hosting more event's like today's for the rest of the summer.

Sports 18's jd arland will have a full recap of this years indianapolis 500 coming up later in the newscast.