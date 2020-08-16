Global  
 

Scindia's departure gave life to Congress in Gwalior-Chambal: Digvijaya Singh

Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia during a press conference on August 23.

Digvijaya Singh said, "I had never expected that Jyotiraditya Scindia - whom Congress party gave everything, who was one of those closest to Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, who was a member of the Working Committee - will leave the party and go away." He further said that people used to say that with the going away of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress party will be finished in Gwalior-Chambal division.

"I say that Congress has revived after he left," he added.


