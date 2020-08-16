Scindia's departure gave life to Congress in Gwalior-Chambal: Digvijaya Singh

Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia during a press conference on August 23.
Digvijaya Singh said, "I had never expected that Jyotiraditya Scindia - whom Congress party gave everything, who was one of those closest to Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, who was a member of the Working Committee - will leave the party and go away." He further said that people used to say that with the going away of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress party will be finished in Gwalior-Chambal division.
"I say that Congress has revived after he left," he added.
The Indian National Congress party is once again staring at a leadership quandary, over a year after it suffered its second successive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Recently, over 20 party leaders wrote a letter, seeking a major shake-up in the party organisation, especially the leadership. In response, Sonia Gandhi, the current interim President, said that the leaders should find a new chief as she hadn't wanted to continue even on August 10 when her term was renewed. Subsequently, other senior members of the party, like Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, came out in Sonia's support. Additionally, some leaders are asking Rahul Gandhi to assume the party president mantle once again. Watch the full video for more.
Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda virtually addressed the members of the party's Bihar working committee. He made it clear that incumbent Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United), will lead the alliance which also includes Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. Nadda said that whenever the three parties have jointly fought Bihar elections, they have won. He also addressed party workers about campaigning during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that BJP workers must reach out to people regarding political issues while ensuring that the former protect themselves. He appealed to workers to hold small meetings and rely on door-to-door campaigning. Bihar is likely to go to polls later this year. It will be the first major election in India amid the ongoing pandemic. Bihar has had over 1.19 lakh Covid cases so far with over 500 deaths. The Election Commission has released special guidelines regarding campaigning and voting during the outbreak. Watch the full video for more.
Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to Vajpayee and remembered his 'outstanding service' to the nation. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Vajpayee at Delhi's Raj Ghat. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda also remembered Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika paid tributes to the former prime minister. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Vajpayee in Lucknow. Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as India's prime minister thrice - briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and between 1999 and 2004. Vajpayee was the first leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the prime minister. Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. He was a prominent writer and had authored a number of poems. The BJP stalwart retired from active politics due to his feeble health after resigning as prime minister in 2004. Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at AIIMS Delhi following a prolonged illness.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at Congress leader Kamal Nath over reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Chouhan said reciting Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees and not devils. "Kamal..
