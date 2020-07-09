Search For Moto-Mart Robbery Suspect
In evansville-- police are investigating a gas station robbery.... police say they were called to the moto-mart in the 5 hundred block of burkhardt road-- early saturday morning shortly after 1.... police say a man handed the clerk a note to*empty out the cash register and not to call police.... they say after walking behind the counter to make sure the drawer was empty---the suspect left... police say a the suspect was caught on security footage---but has not yet