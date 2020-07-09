Search For Moto-Mart Robbery Suspect Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 minutes ago Search For Moto-Mart Robbery Suspect 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend In evansville-- police are investigating a gas station robbery.... police say they were called to the moto-mart in the 5 hundred block of burkhardt road-- early saturday morning shortly after 1.... police say a man handed the clerk a note to*empty out the cash register and not to call police.... they say after walking behind the counter to make sure the drawer was empty---the suspect left... police say a the suspect was caught on security footage---but has not yet





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Fort Wayne police search for Partners 1st Federal Credit Union robbery suspect



Fort Wayne police said the robbery happened just before 5 p.m. at the Partner's 1st Federal Credit Union on Old Trail Road. Credit: WFFT Published 3 weeks ago Woman Suspected In Times Square Robbery



Police are searching for a woman they say robbed another woman back on 4th of July in Times Square. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:22 Published on July 21, 2020 Search for robbery and stabbing suspect



LVMPD needs your help finding a man who stabbed and robbed a homeless person sleeping on a sidewalk in downtown Las Vegas. Police say he got away with the victim's backpack before driving off in a.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published on July 9, 2020

