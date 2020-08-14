Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 Supercar doors and engine cover openings

Gordon Murray Automotive has unveiled its T.50 supercar in full for the first time, showing the finished exterior and interior design and confirming its ground-breaking technical specifications.

The T.50 has been engineered to be the purest, lightest, most driver-centric supercar ever.Improving on his acclaimed McLaren F1 “in every conceivable way”, Professor Gordon Murray CBE is leading the team that will begin building customer versions of the 986kg supercar in January 2022.

Justifying its £2.36m (before taxes) price tag, the T.50 promises to deliver an unsurpassed driving experience.

It is powered by a 100% bespoke 3.9-litre, 663PS V12 engine that revs to a record-breaking 12,100rpm, and features the most advanced and effective aerodynamics ever seen on a road car – aided by a 400mm rear-mounted fan.The global premiere is the first time the clean lines of the exterior and the driver-focused interior have been seen.

From his first ballpoint sketches, to every engineering and design detail, Murray has led the Gordon Murray Automotive team and briefed and overseen suppliers to drive the project forward at an unrelenting pace.

Murray’s design for T.50 was the 50th in a prestigious line of race and road cars he’s penned over his illustrious 50-year career – both reasons combining to name the car T.50.