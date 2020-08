Basketball world honors Kobe on his birthday Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 00:34s - Published 8 minutes ago Basketball world honors Kobe on his birthday 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SINGING HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ATHEN 30-YEAR-OLD KOBEBRYANT. TRIBUTES POURING INFROM ALL OVER TODAY, ICONSACROSS THE BASKETBALL WORLDREMEMBERING MAMBA ON HISBIRTHDAY. TRAE YOUNGTWEETING A PICTURE WITHKOBE, SAYING "HAPPY BIRTHDAYKOBE, REST IN PARADISE!"TODAY, KOBE WOULD HAVE BEEN42. WE MISS YOU, BUDDY.WE'LL BE RIGHT BACK.





You Might Like

Tweets about this NAIROBI666 RT @10News: Athletes across sports honor Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, on what would have been the basketball icon's 42… 6 hours ago 10News Athletes across sports honor Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, on what would have been the basketba… https://t.co/WFuWLbdGwt 7 hours ago

Related videos from verified sources 'NBA 2K21' Honors Kobe Bryant With 'Mamba Forever' Edition



'NBA 2K21' Honors Kobe Bryant With 'Mamba Forever' Edition The late basketball superstar appears on two cover options of 'NBA 2K21,' which drops in September. This past January, Bryant lost his life in.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:19 Published on July 2, 2020