Lovecraft Country S01E03 Holy Ghost

Lovecraft Country 1x03 "Holy Ghost" Season 1 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - Hoping to mend her relationship with her sister Ruby (Wunmi Mosaku), Leti turns a ramshackle Victorian on Chicago’s North Side into a boarding house – an endeavor that stokes neighborhood racism and awakens dormant spirits stuck in the house.

Meanwhile, Atticus remains burdened by a guilty conscience as George’s wife Hippolyta (Aunjanue Ellis) presses him for the full story of what happened in Ardham.

Teleplay by Misha Green; directed by Daniel Sackheim.