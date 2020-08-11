2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Driving Video

Hyundai Motor is enhancing its popular, award-winning Kona line-up with the launch of the All-New Hyundai Kona Hybrid.

A natural extension to the Kona family, the All-New Kona Hybrid responds to European customers' demands for more SUV-bodied eco-mobility models.

In addition to its bold design, it offers an efficient full hybrid powertrain and features a range of technology enhancements including advanced Blue Link® connectivity features, SmartSense™ active safety and driving assistance systems, as well as state-of-the-art infotainment features.

The original Kona, taking its name from the stunning Kona District on the Big Island of Hawaii, originally launched in 2017 as Hyundai's first sub-compact SUV in Europe.

In 2018, the Korean automaker introduced the Kona Electric, its first full electric compact SUV.

In addition, Hyundai unveiled a special Kona Iron Man Edition with a limited global production run.

Since the original Kona arrived on the market in October 2017, nearly 120,000 in total have been sold in Europe.