Local parents of SJSD students start Adopt-A-Teacher program

Parents are stepping up to help teachers get ready for the upcoming school year, nearly 500 people have signed up to help SJSD teachers so far.

Know this upcoming school year in particular is going to be challenging for a lot of local teachers, but now some area parents are stepping in to show their support for them.

We spoke with one of those parents earlier today to see how they're helping.

<<as we inch closer and closer to the start of a school year like no other, local teachers are getting an unexpected boost just in time for the first day of classes sot the initiative started by parents allows people to adopt- a-teacher in the st.

Joseph school district.

One of the organizers, melanie douglas says she got the idea from another district and wanted to bring it here, she says with so much ahead for teachers this year, she felt it was the least she could do to help them.

Sot douglas says this adopt a teacher program allows willing donors to easily see what supplies teachers need, she explains how the process works sot the covid-19 pandemic has put more on the plate for teachers, as they now have to worry about keeping kids safe as well as giving them an education.

Sot douglas says the initiative has already proven beneficial to everyone involved, and her biggest take away is gratitude.

Sot>> you can find douglas' adopt a teacher program on facebook, she says in the two weeks since its started nearly 500 people have signed up.