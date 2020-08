White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said late on Sunday that she will be leaving the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of August, citing the need to focus on her family.

Speakers on Night 1 include Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott and Donald Trump Jr., as well as President Trump, who is expected to appear four nights in a row.

A pared-down Republican National Convention is set to begin Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina. A small group of delegates is in town to officially renominate..

Kellyanne Conway said she is leaving the White House at the end of the month, and George Conway is also stepping back from the Lincoln Project.

Conway said she will be leaving the Trump administration at the end of the month.

Ms. Conway said she was stepping away from her role as the president’s counselor to spend more time with her four teenage children.

Ms Conway says she is stepping down at the end of August to give her children "less drama, more mama".

