Tens of thousands of people rally against Lukashenko in Belarus
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:32s - Published
7 minutes ago
Tens of thousands of people rally against Lukashenko in Belarus
Protesters defy warnings and presidential show of strength to stage biggest rally since disputed election.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Related news from verified sources
Tens of thousands of people take part in a mass rally in Minsk - the latest in a wave of protests.
BBC News - Published
8 hours ago Also reported by •
WorldNews
Tens of thousands of people gathered in Minsk to oppose President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko’s...
NYTimes.com - Published
1 week ago Also reported by •
WorldNews • BBC News
Thousands of people have gathered in a square near Belarus’ main government building for a rally to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
1 week ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
'We want a new president' for Belarus Tens of thousands of people take part in a mass rally in Minsk - the latest in a wave of protests. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:34 Published 8 hours ago
Thousands protest in Minsk against Lukashenko election Demonstrations continued to sweep Belarus on Sunday as thousands of people gathered in the capital Minsk in the latest protest against the country's longtime ruler, President Alexander Lukashenko.View.. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published 16 hours ago