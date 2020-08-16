Global  
 

Tens of thousands of people rally against Lukashenko in Belarus

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Tens of thousands of people rally against Lukashenko in Belarus

Tens of thousands of people rally against Lukashenko in Belarus

Protesters defy warnings and presidential show of strength to stage biggest rally since disputed election.


Armed Belarus president defiant as protesters demand resignation

 In the 15th day of the largest and most determined protests ever in independent Belarus, a crowd of about 200,000 rallied against President Alexander Lukashenko..
Video shows armed Belarus president as protests roil capital

 The authoritarian president of Belarus made a dramatic show of defiance Sunday against the massive protests demanding his resignation, toting a rifle and wearing..
Belarus protesters demand President Lukashenko resign

 In Belarus, protesters are calling for the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko. He has been described as Europe's "last dictator." Chris Livesay has..
CBS News

Belarus protesters demand President Lukashenko's resignation [Video]

Belarus protesters demand President Lukashenko's resignation

Demonstrators have massed in central Minsk in the latest in a wave of protests against his disputed re-election.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 05:13Published

Belarus protests: 'There is more faith than fear'

Tens of thousands of people take part in a mass rally in Minsk - the latest in a wave of protests.
Belarus Protests Eclipse Rally in Defense of Defiant Leader

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Minsk to oppose President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko's...
Belarus president's supporters rally in their thousands as protesters plan march

Thousands of people have gathered in a square near Belarus' main government building for a rally to...
'We want a new president' for Belarus [Video]

'We want a new president' for Belarus

Tens of thousands of people take part in a mass rally in Minsk - the latest in a wave of protests.

Thousands protest in Minsk against Lukashenko election [Video]

Thousands protest in Minsk against Lukashenko election

Demonstrations continued to sweep Belarus on Sunday as thousands of people gathered in the capital Minsk in the latest protest against the country's longtime ruler, President Alexander Lukashenko.

Tens of thousands gather in Minsk for biggest protest in Belarus history – video [Video]

Tens of thousands gather in Minsk for biggest protest in Belarus history – video

Belarusians assemble en masse in Minsk as an extraordinary week of rising sentiment comes to a close. 'I made my choice and my vote was thrown in the bin, so I'll keep coming out until our president..

