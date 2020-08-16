Tens of thousands of people rally against Lukashenko in Belarus

Belarus protesters demand President Lukashenko's resignation Demonstrators have massed in central Minsk in the latest in a wave of protests against his disputed re-election.

In Belarus, protesters are calling for the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko. He has been described as Europe's "last dictator." Chris Livesay has..

The authoritarian president of Belarus made a dramatic show of defiance Sunday against the massive protests demanding his resignation, toting a rifle and wearing..

In the 15th day of the largest and most determined protests ever in independent Belarus, a crowd of about 200,000 rallied against President Alexander Lukashenko..

Thousands of people have gathered in a square near Belarus’ main government building for a rally to...

Tens of thousands of people take part in a mass rally in Minsk - the latest in a wave of protests.

Teri Casey RT @NBCNews : Tens of thousands of people are attending a rally Sunday in Belarus' capital to demonstrate against the disputed presidential… 36 minutes ago