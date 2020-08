Kung Flu Panda C'mon Man Yet you keep voting democrat? The rest of the country doesnt have the problems California does. At this point Cali… https://t.co/001j7uB2Gd 10 hours ago

RavenBlossom #BLM #Biden @WuhansGruber @Place_in_Nature @TaylorLorenz George Conway supports NONE of that. Your lies prove nothing but your… https://t.co/L9wfW0NXu6 12 hours ago

pam RT @Nancabell: @LindseyGrahamSC @MichelleObama Look, you should just stop at this point. What really infuriates me is that I actually think… 6 days ago

Nancy 🆘 @LindseyGrahamSC @MichelleObama Look, you should just stop at this point. What really infuriates me is that I actua… https://t.co/INSFkkBGIu 6 days ago