CM Yogi attends stone laying ceremony of SIDBI's new green building
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:18s - Published
CM Yogi attends stone laying ceremony of SIDBI's new green building
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath virtually attended the stone laying foundation ceremony of Small Industries Development Bank of India's (SIDBI) new building.
CM attended the ceremony along with other government officials in Lucknow on August 24.
While addressing at the event, CM Yogi said, "This new concept of SIDBI's green building, reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision where we all work together to save energy and encourage green energy."
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and other state ministers at a cabinet meeting observed two-minute silence as a tribute to UP Minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan who passed away on August 16. The former cricketer-turned-politician was suffering from kidney ailment. He was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing COVID-19 positive on July 12. The last rites of Chauhan will be performed on August 17.
Water level of River Ganga and Yamuna continues to increase due to incessant rainfall due to incessant rainfall in the region. Lowland areas of UP's Prayagraj submerged due to rainfall. Locals are facing hardships as their normal life has been disrupted. Parts of Moradabad near Ram Ganga also submerged.
At a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the 'bhumi pujan', and laid the foundation stone of the new Ram temple. After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi and the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01Published