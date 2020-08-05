CM Yogi attends stone laying ceremony of SIDBI's new green building

Global  
 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath virtually attended the stone laying foundation ceremony of Small Industries Development Bank of India's (SIDBI) new building.

CM attended the ceremony along with other government officials in Lucknow on August 24.

While addressing at the event, CM Yogi said, "This new concept of SIDBI's green building, reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision where we all work together to save energy and encourage green energy."


