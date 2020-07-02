Lea Michele gives birth



Michele, who is currently pregnant with her first child, has come under fire from users on the social networking site for not publicly speaking out about Rivera's disappearance on California's Lake Piru. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on January 1, 1970 Lea Michele Deletes Twitter



Lea Michele has deleted her Twitter account over the disappearance of her Glee co-star Naya Rivera. Michele’s account on the platform disappeared on Saturday. Michele has not yet addressed the deletion. The Independent says her account had in recent days been tagged in a number of tweets demanding she comment on Rivera’s disappearance. Others had tagged her directly in abusive messages. Michele and Rivera were at the centre of a number of feud rumors when 'Glee' was on the air. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published on January 1, 1970 Can Lea Michele Save Her Career?



Lea Michele's career has been almost destroyed by details of bad behavior from former co-workers. Lea Michele has been accused of being racist, transphobic, and even threatened to defecate in her 'Glee' co-stars wigs. She lost lucrative sponsorships. It was even reported by Star Magazine that her marriage to Zandy Reich was irreparably damaged by the stress the revelations caused. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33 Published on January 1, 1970 Lea Michele Slammed Again



Another one of Lea Michele's former co-stars is speaking up about his experience with the singer and actress. Recently she been accused of workplace microaggressions, racism, transphobia, and slew of other abhorrent behavior. The accusations have destroyed her once bright career. Craig Ramsey worked with Michele "Fiddler on the Roof." During an appearance on "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef" Tuesday he called the former "Glee" star "despicable. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 01:05 Published on January 1, 1970