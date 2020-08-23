Global  
 

Hurricane Marco heading over Gulf toward Louisiana coast

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Hurricane Marco is heading across the Gulf of Mexico on a path toward the Louisiana coast.


Tropical Storm Marco in Gulf Aiming at Louisiana, Tropical Storm Laura Also on the Way 

Tropical Storm Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana...
VOA News - Published Also reported by •CTV News


Tropical storms Marco, Laura near Gulf, expected to strengthen into hurricanes

Tropical storm Marco could intensify into a hurricane Sunday and make landfall on the Louisiana coast...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Gulf Coast ordering mandatory evacuations in anticipation of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura

Hurricane Marco is barreling toward the Gulf Coast with Tropical Storm Laura not far behind. It could...
CBS News - Published


IdahoNews6

Idaho News 6 Hurricane Marco is heading across the Gulf of Mexico on a path toward the Louisiana coast. https://t.co/8mk7Geko9d 11 minutes ago

newscenterPHL1

Newscenter PHL RT @inquirerdotnet: Marco became a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico on a path toward the Louisiana coast as Tropical Storm Laura killed at… 2 hours ago

peachesnana

Rhonda South RT @fox13: The National Hurricane Center warns of life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force winds along the Gulf Coast. https://t.… 5 hours ago

FOX42KPTM

FOX 42 KPTM Going over the Gulf of Mexico and heading towards Louisiana on Sunday is when Marco became a hurricane. Going over… https://t.co/XmNEWaOP43 5 hours ago

fox13

FOX 13 News Utah The National Hurricane Center warns of life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force winds along the Gulf Coast… https://t.co/JUPCHNWbV1 5 hours ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @AP: Tropical Storm Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast as a hurricane, while Tr… 5 hours ago

gonzo_30531

Dawn PurcellMusgrave Hurricane Marco heading over Gulf toward Louisiana coast https://t.co/R8WPgTnWjD 6 hours ago

limanews

limanews Hurricane Marco heading over Gulf toward Louisiana coast https://t.co/CKgCMHgvTZ 7 hours ago


Power companies are preparing for hurricane Marco and Laura [Video]

Power companies are preparing for hurricane Marco and Laura

Power companies in Mississippi are preparing for the possible effects of hurricane Marco and Laura.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:03Published
MEMA Director talks preparations for storms [Video]

MEMA Director talks preparations for storms

With Marco being upgraded to a category one hurricane, and Laura preparing to enter the gulf, MEMA Director Greg Michel had a message to Mississippians today on what to expect from the storms for the..

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:12Published
Latest Track Of Hurricane Marco, Tropical Storm Laura As They Approach US Gulf Coast [Video]

Latest Track Of Hurricane Marco, Tropical Storm Laura As They Approach US Gulf Coast

The two storm systems are expected to hit the U.S. this week, with Texas potentially seeing Laura as a hurricane.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:36Published