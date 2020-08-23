Hurricane Marco heading over Gulf toward Louisiana coast
Hurricane Marco is heading across the Gulf of Mexico on a path toward the Louisiana coast.
Power companies are preparing for hurricane Marco and LauraPower companies in Mississippi are preparing for the possible effects of hurricane Marco and Laura.
MEMA Director talks preparations for stormsWith Marco being upgraded to a category one hurricane, and Laura preparing to enter the gulf, MEMA Director Greg Michel had a message to Mississippians today on what to expect from the storms for the..
Latest Track Of Hurricane Marco, Tropical Storm Laura As They Approach US Gulf CoastThe two storm systems are expected to hit the U.S. this week, with Texas potentially seeing Laura as a hurricane.