Hard Kill Movie Clip - You're Not Going Anywhere Plot Synopsis: When billionaire tech CEO Donovan Chalmers (Bruce Willis) hires a team of mercenaries to protect a lethal piece of technology, security expert and team leader Derek Miller (Jesse Metcalfe) finds himself in a deadly showdown with an old enemy.

The mission becomes even higher risk when Chalmers’ daughter is kidnapped by a terrorist group who will stop at nothing to obtain the tech.

Miller and his team must race against the clock to save her and protect the fate of the human race before it’s too late.

Director Matt Eskandari Writers Joe Russo, Chris LaMont, Clayton Haugen, Nikolai From Actors Jesse Metcalfe, Bruce Willis, Natalie Eva Marie, Lala Kent, Texas Battle, Sergio Rizzuto, Tyler Jon Olson, Jon Galanis Genre Science Fiction, Action and Adventure Run Time 1 hour 35 minutes