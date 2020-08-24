COVID-19 wreaks havoc on Australia wool industry



India's Covid-19 case tally crossed the 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 cases and 1,054 deaths in last 24 hours, according to Union Ministry of Health and..

IndiaTimes 14 minutes ago Covid-19: India at 80k deaths, cases move closer to 5 million



Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; 1000 daily deaths; Covid cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive; Manish Sisodia tests positive; Delhi govt's special assembly ends in scare.

Govt adds more ventilators in Kashmir Valley to fight COVID pandemic



In wake of surge in coronavirus cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration updated the existing healthcare infrastructure of the Union Territory. Eight more ventilators were added at Government Medical College in Baramulla, the nodal hospital treating patients across North Kashmir. The procurement of the life saving machines was facilitated some days back by the JandK Medical Supplies Corporation Limited. Locals laud the administration's initiative to update the healthcare infrastructure to fight the pandemic. Medical Superintendent of Government Medical College said, "This facility is a landmark now, we will be able to provide high class facilities here. It was our dream to provide intensive care facility at this level. As, whenever a patient requires ventilator, either he dies in midway or he does not gets a ventilator in the hospital. So these things are now getting established here, it is a landmark in itself."

