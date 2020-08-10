Rose McGowan accuses Alyssa Milano of being a 'fraud' in Twitter feud

Rose McGowan said she had 'sexual relations' with Alexander Payne when she was a teenager The actress said she had long regarded it as a 'sexual experience.' She said last night that 'I now know I was groomed' The alleged ordeal led her to quit acting before she was later 'discovered' and returned to Hollywood aged 21 The actress called for an 'acknowledgement and apology' from Payne, 59 The Daily Mail reports that Payne has yet to comment on the allegations
Rose McGowan has attacked Democratic VP candidate Kamala Harris. McGowan said Harris once accepting a donation from disgraced Hollywood tycoon Harvey Weinstein. “Did you return the money Weinstein gave you? @SenKamalaHarris How many predators bankroll you?” In 2017 rape allegations destroyed Weinstein's reputation. Page Six reports slew of Democrats, including Harris, announced they’d be donating the disgraced producer’s funds to various charities. Weinstein donated $5,000 to Harris.
A growing number of COVID-19 survivors often referred to as "long-haulers" — people who've been experiencing symptoms for months instead of the average of two weeks the World Health Organization (WHO) says is the usual span — have been sharing their personal experiences with the disease on social media. Oftentimes, they reveal that they're suffering from symptoms that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) do not indicate as COVID-19 symptoms, like hair loss.