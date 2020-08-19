Senior Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House
Kellyanne Conway, one of US president Donald Trump’s most influential andlongest serving advisers, has announced she is leaving the White House at theend of the month.
Ms Conway, who was Mr Trump's campaign manager during the2016 election race, was the first woman to successfully steer a White Housebid before becoming a senior counsellor to the president.
She informed MrTrump of her decision in the
Oval Office.
