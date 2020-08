Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 6 minutes ago

The emergency response unit was called-in, dozens of officers, k-9 units, a helicopter searching for suspects from the air, and a stretch of busy nicholasville road was closed.

Customers and those who work in the mall were evacuated to lextran buses that were brought to the scene as police searched the one- million square foot mall.

The police chief says the people involved know each other or are at least familiar with each other and that the "intended target" may have know the suspect.