Japan PM Abe in hospital again, sparking concern

A top spokesman played down concerns and said the prime minister was "the same as usual." Adam Reed reports.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told reporters he wants to take care of his health and do his job, despite a visiting hospital for a second week.

Abe arrived a Tokyo hospital amid growing concern about his ability to continue as premier given potential health issues.

He is Japan's longest-serving prime minister, but has suffered a slide in voter support since returning to office for a second term in 2012.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga gave an update on the prime minister.

"I see him every day, and I think he is the same as usual." Abe, who turns 66 next month, also told reporters at his official residence he would speak again later about his medical tests.

His first medical examination took place a week ago and lasted several hours, which raised initial concerns.

But broadcaster Nippon TV said he was being treated for a chronic illness rather than just a check-up, citing multiple unidentified government and ruling party sources.