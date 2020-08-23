Donald Trump wax replicas sales slump

For Zeng Sheng, the manager at Shanghai Maiyi Arts, this autumn should have been a boon for business: with the U.S. presidential election, demand for the centre's wax replicas of Donald Trump should have been off the charts.

Down in polls amid a pandemic, Trump wants to use the Republican National Convention to reset his campaign, define a second term and attack Joe Biden.

The G.O.P. was supposed to be celebrating in the state this week. Instead, it is trying to hold onto a Senate seat and lift President Trump’s low poll numbers.

US election polls: Trump trails Biden by eight points A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Senior Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House Kellyanne Conway, one of US president Donald Trump’s most influential andlongest serving advisers, has announced she is leaving the White House at theend of the month. Ms Conway, who was Mr Trump's campaign manager during the2016 election race, was the first woman to successfully steer a White Housebid before becoming a senior counsellor to the president. She informed MrTrump of her decision in the Oval Office.