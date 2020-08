Popov: First major win 'mind-blowing' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:30s - Published 6 minutes ago Popov: First major win 'mind-blowing' Sophia Popov says her past week has been 'mind-blowing' after she won her first major at the AIG Women's Open. 0

