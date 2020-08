Governor Gavin Newsom said the state is currently battling about two dozen large complex fires, According to 'USA Today,' a total of 560 fires are currently ravaging California.

Official say a California firefighter had his wallet stolen overnight and his bank account was 'drained' while he was fighting wildfires.

Wildfire embers fall around California driver Dashcam video from August 18 captures roads blanketed in flames as California is ravaged by fires.

Another is people refusing to evacuate. One thief grabbed items from a fire commander's car and emptied his bank account.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said evacuation centers across California had protocols such as marked spaces for physical distancing in shelters. Latest updates.

"We simply haven't seen anything like this in many, many years," Governor Gavin Newsom said.

California politicians are jockeying to be appointed to Kamala Harris' Senate seat if the Biden-Harris ticket wins in November. Whoever Governor Gavin Newsom..