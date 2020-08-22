|
|
|
'The Suicide Squad': Featurette - Behind The Scenes
Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 01:57s - Published
'The Suicide Squad': Featurette - Behind The Scenes
The Suicide Squad: Featurette - Behind The Scenes - When James Gunn says, "It's going to be different from any superhero movie ever made," he means it!
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
We didn't get a full-blown trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad at DC FanDome. But we did get...
Mashable - Published
|
With massive cast in tow, director James Gunn showed off a first look at DC FanDome of 'The New...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
James Gunn has unveiled the BTS video and poster of his upcoming film 'The Suicide Squad', and Harley...
DNA - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
The Suicide Squad Movie - Roll Call
The Suicide Squad Movie - Roll Call - YOU. ARE. NOT. READY. But here we go anyway! Buckle up for the ultimate character reveals from @JamesGunn's #TheSuicideSquad. #DCFanDome
THE SUICIDE SQUAD, A..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:52Published
|
James Gunn's The Suicide Squad - Roll Call
Here's your exclusive DC FanDome "Role Call" video for The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn. It stars Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, John Cena, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi Joel Kinnaman, Nathan..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:52Published
|
The Suicide Squad - DC FanDome Exclusive Sneak peek
Here's your exclusive DC FanDome sneak peek at The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn. It stars Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, John Cena, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, David..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:56Published
|