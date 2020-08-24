Impressive Portuguese wall carving outside the Portuguese Embassy in Thailand

Footage shows street art 'wall carvings' outside the Portuguese Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand.

The piece by Alexandre Manuel Dias Farto was created by chipping away parts of the concrete to produce a beautiful mural showing people's faces.

It was presented by the Embassy of Portugal and the Portuguese Culture Centre and has become a popular tourist attraction for people to pose in front of.

Graffiti critics consider the installation to be one of the best in world by Portuguese national Dias Farto, who is renowned for the distinct style.