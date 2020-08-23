Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tracking Tropical Storms Laura and Marco

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Tracking Tropical Storms Laura and Marco

Tracking Tropical Storms Laura and Marco

CBS4 Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez has the Monday morning update on Tropical Storms Laura and Marco.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tropical Storm Laura pounds Puerto Rico; Marco set to become a hurricane: What we know

Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are headed toward Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Tropical storms Marco and Laura both heading to U.S. Gulf Coast

Tropical storm Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comFOXNews.comCTV News


New Orleans residents prepare for tropical storms

New Orleans residents and visitors prepared for a lot of rain and possible power outages as Marco,...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

MoBea

Quite Quiet RT @GMA: Tropical Storm Laura is expected to Intensify and head toward Gulf Coast. @ginger_zee is tracking both storms. https://t.co/oAfDdL… 54 seconds ago

Dutchhorses

NeverSayNever Farm RT @TODAYshow: Today on TODAY: The Gulf Coast is bracing for back-to-back powerful storms. We’re tracking the paths of Tropical Storm Marco… 2 minutes ago

KimberlyWNDU

Kimberly Newman WNDU RT @TODAYshow: .@alroker is tracking Marco and Laura as the twin tropical storms head toward the Gulf Coast. https://t.co/Ib6qbtl9Q0 7 minutes ago

GMA

Good Morning America Tropical Storm Laura is expected to Intensify and head toward Gulf Coast. @ginger_zee is tracking both storms.… https://t.co/viubDfIK7C 14 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Collapsed houses as Tropical Storm Laura hammers Dominican Republic with heavy rain [Video]

Collapsed houses as Tropical Storm Laura hammers Dominican Republic with heavy rain

Heavy rain and strong winds associated with Tropical Storm Laura caused significant damage in the Los Ríos area of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 24, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 24, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:59Published
Power companies are preparing for hurricane Marco and Laura [Video]

Power companies are preparing for hurricane Marco and Laura

Power companies in Mississippi are preparing for the possible effects of hurricane Marco and Laura.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:03Published