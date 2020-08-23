Tracking Tropical Storms Laura and Marco
CBS4 Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez has the Monday morning update on Tropical Storms Laura and Marco.
Collapsed houses as Tropical Storm Laura hammers Dominican Republic with heavy rainHeavy rain and strong winds associated with Tropical Storm Laura caused significant damage in the Los Ríos area of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Tracking the Tropics | August 24, morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Power companies are preparing for hurricane Marco and LauraPower companies in Mississippi are preparing for the possible effects of hurricane Marco and Laura.