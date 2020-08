Tracking Tropical Storms Laura and Marco

CBS4 Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez has the Monday morning update on Tropical Storms Laura and Marco.

New Orleans residents and visitors prepared for a lot of rain and possible power outages as Marco,...

Also reported by • NYTimes.com

Tropical storm Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana...

Also reported by • FOXNews.com

Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are headed toward Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The...