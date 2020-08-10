ByteDance investors eye bid for TikTok - sources

TikTok is preparing to mount a legal challenge as early as Monday to President Donald Trump's executive order prohibiting transactions with the popular short video app and its Chinese parent ByteDance, according to people familiar with the matter. Conway G. Gittens reports.
In July, makeup artist Dessy Joseph filmed a TikTok video where she shared her "secrets" from working at McDonald's. The video went viral, racking up millions of views and hundreds of thousands of subscribers. Business Insider reports she's filmed over 30 videos about her time at McDonalds. Her information comes from her personal experience at a franchise. She said she cannot speak to corporate policies or practices at other restaurants. You can go wild with customizations.
TikTok has announced it will launch a legal challenge against US PresidentDonald Trump's executive order to ban it. Mr Trump signed the order earlierthis month ordering sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chineseowners of TikTok and the messaging app WeChat, saying they are a threat tonational security, foreign policy and the economy
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published