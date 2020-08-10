ByteDance investors eye bid for TikTok - sources

Some major investors in ByteDance may be eyeing bids for TikTok operations in the U.S. and elsewhere, according to Reuters sources.

TikTok to fight Trump's ban TikTok has announced it will launch a legal challenge against US PresidentDonald Trump's executive order to ban it. Mr Trump signed the order earlierthis month ordering sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chineseowners of TikTok and the messaging app WeChat, saying they are a threat tonational security, foreign policy and the economy

Photo by Sam Byford / The Verge Taiwan is planning to lock out video streaming services from Chinese tech giants Baidu and Tencent. While such..

TikTok to challenge U.S. order in court -sources TikTok is preparing to mount a legal challenge as early as Monday to President Donald Trump's executive order prohibiting transactions with the popular short video app and its Chinese parent ByteDance, according to people familiar with the matter. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Oracle Corp has held preliminary talks with ByteDance Ltd. on a potential bid for part of TikTok’s...