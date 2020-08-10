Global  
 

ByteDance investors eye bid for TikTok - sources

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s
Some major investors in ByteDance may be eyeing bids for TikTok operations in the U.S. and elsewhere, according to Reuters sources.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.


