Flying Over Huge Wildfire Smoke Plume

Occurred on August 21, 2020 / Santa Cruz, California, USA Info from Licensor: "While flying over Santa Cruz on a Southwest Airlines flight from San Diego to Oakland the smoke could be seen from the CZU Lightning Complex Fires, which was caused by many lightning strikes several nights before.

The fires are still burning.

Tens-of-thousands of acres have burned, and thousands of people have been evacuated."