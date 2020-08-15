Robert Pattinson has Christian Bale's feedback to thank for being able to relieve himself in the Batsuit.

Robert Pattinson could pee in his Batsuit

Robert Pattinson’s upcoming Batman movie, The Batman, is one of the most anticipated DC movies....

The moment the Superhero fans have been waiting for is finally here. The trailer of The Batman is out...

Robert Pattinson is excited to get back to work. The 34-year-old actor made a surprise appearance...