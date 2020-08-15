Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robert Pattinson could pee in his Batsuit

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Robert Pattinson could pee in his Batsuit

Robert Pattinson could pee in his Batsuit

Robert Pattinson has Christian Bale's feedback to thank for being able to relieve himself in the Batsuit.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Robert Pattinson Is Ready to Get Back to Work on 'The Batman'!

Robert Pattinson is excited to get back to work. The 34-year-old actor made a surprise appearance...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •MashableBelfast TelegraphE! Online


The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson plays the Batman this time, trailer indicates a hurricane

The moment the Superhero fans have been waiting for is finally here. The trailer of The Batman is out...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsBollywood Life


First trailer for The Batman sees Robert Pattinson transform into the Dark Knight

First trailer for The Batman sees Robert Pattinson transform into the Dark Knight Robert Pattinson’s upcoming Batman movie, The Batman, is one of the most anticipated DC movies....
The Verge - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comBollywood Life



Tweets about this

ShrutiBPMIRROR

Shruti Paniker #robertpattinsonbatman #TheBatman2021 | Robert Pattinson could pee in his Batsuit | https://t.co/IadTGxo56n… https://t.co/yh8lgJ6mm2 13 minutes ago

Amal_AbdullahN

Amalxxx RT @TODAYonline: The Batman Director: Robert Pattinson Could Pee By Himself In New Batsuit https://t.co/H5p4nEZpSS https://t.co/k35gH3T9gC 40 minutes ago

TODAYonline

TODAY The Batman Director: Robert Pattinson Could Pee By Himself In New Batsuit https://t.co/H5p4nEZpSS https://t.co/k35gH3T9gC 2 hours ago

rphobo

#R RT @joblocom: Robert Pattinson was part of the Batsuit design so it was practical and it would fit and he could still fight. But it also lo… 1 day ago

AdrianAlrb

Adriana Ramirez RT @kaludiasays: if somebody had told you in your twilight phase that robert pattinson was cast as batman and christian bale told him to ma… 1 day ago

kaludiasays

Klaudia Amenábar if somebody had told you in your twilight phase that robert pattinson was cast as batman and christian bale told hi… https://t.co/5JAiiobo7x 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

The Batman movie - DC FanDome [Video]

The Batman movie - DC FanDome

The Batman - DC FanDome Teaser - Plot synopsis: From Warner Bros. Pictures comes THE BATMAN, with director Matt Reeves at the helm and with Robert Pattinson starring as Gotham City's vigilante..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:24Published
The Batman with Robert Pattinson - Official DC FanDome Teaser [Video]

The Batman with Robert Pattinson - Official DC FanDome Teaser

Check out the official DC FanDome teaser for The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves. It stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:24Published
The Devil All The Time Movie - Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson [Video]

The Devil All The Time Movie - Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson

The Devil All The Time movie trailer HD - starring Tom Holland & Robert Pattinson - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:45Published