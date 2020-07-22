Muslim leaders should think for how long they'll remain slave of Congress leadership: Owaisi

As the Congress deals with the leadership issue raised by several party leaders in a letter to the interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, the BJP has mocked the Congress. Speaking to the media, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that Congress is like a school where people may study very hard, but only the headmaster’s child can come first. Mishra further mocked the Congress saying that the party has many deserving leader like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rihan Vadra and others. This jibe comes as 23 leaders of the party called for a complete overhaul in the party leadership at all levels including the CWC. This letter led to Sonia Gandhi asking the leaders to get together and choose a leader. However, another bloc soon emerged which backed Sonia Gandhi to continue in the top role. Sonia Gandhi had taken over as interim president after Rahul Gandhi quit the top party post following the defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:26Published
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on August 05 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said PM has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. Adding on it, Owaisi said this is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva. "The Prime Minister today said he was emotional. I want to say that I am also equally emotional because I believe in coexistence and equality of citizenship. Mr Prime Minister, I am emotional because a mosque stood there for 450 years," he added. Today, PM laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.
COVID-19 has posed several challenges before the country among which performing the last rites of the patients who succumb to the disease is the major one. In many cases the family of a deceased is in quarantine itself, while in few the family may not be willing to accept the body of the patient as the contamination levels are too high and there are even chances of fatal infection if not handled with care. In such a situation, volunteers of Youth Welfare Telangana, a charitable organization based in Hyderabad have taken up the daunting task of performing the last rites of the COVID-19 dead bodies across various districts of the state. They perform the funeral rites as per the religion of deceased and till date they have given a dignified send off to 147 people in 14 were Hindus, one Christian, one Sikh and the remaining were Muslims.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia took oath as Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh in Delhi on July 22. Before taking oath as Rajya Sabha member, Scindia greeted Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge. First-time MP from the Shiv Sena, Priyanka Chaturvedi also took oath as Rajya Sabha member. Around 43 of the 61 newly elected members of RS took oath today.
The Indian National Congress party is once again staring at a leadership quandary, over a year after it suffered its second successive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Recently, over 20 party leaders..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:17Published