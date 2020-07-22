Muslim leaders should think for how long they'll remain slave of Congress leadership: Owaisi

Commenting on the 'letter politics' in Congress, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked Muslim leaders in the party for "how long they'll remain as slave of Congress leadership".

"Ghulam Nabi Azad used to call us BJP's 'B' team.

Now, his party's former chief said he colluded with BJP by signing on the letter.

Muslim leaders in Congress, who are wasting time, should think for how long they'll remain slave of Congress leadership," said Asaduddin Owaisi.