Python regurgitates goat that was used as live bait to catch snakes in Malaysia

This is the gruesome moment a python regurgitates a goat that was used as live bait.

The 15ft long snaked had been terrorising locals in in Kedah, Malaysia, eating their farm animals.

Residents were worried that the giant reptile could still be hungry and attack children near their village.

They chipped in to buy another goat which they tied to the front of a house to attract the snake on August 20.

Later that afternoon, the snake emerged and killed the goat by suffocating it then slowly swallowed the sacrificial creature.

When the snake was full, the men approached it and pulled the goat by one of its legs.

Staff from the Malaysian Department of Wildlife and National Park received an emergency call and arrived to catch the snake.

Leftenan Mohammad Faizol, head of the Baling Regional Public Defence Force said no one was hurt but urged locals not to take snake catching into their own hands.

He said: "We are grateful that the residents in the area are safe but we urge people to always be careful and call us immediately.

''They should not do this kind of trap to catch snakes.

It is better to let the professionals handle the situation.'' The rescue worker said that the locals need to remain vigilant because there may still be other pythons in the area.