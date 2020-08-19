Pursuit Shooting (8-21-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 weeks ago

Is dead after a traffic violation turned into a hot pursuit.

Kq2's kilee thomas joins us from dekalb county with what we know about the incident so far.

Kilee... this is the area where that ended their chase last night and 35-year-old shiloh smith was killed...according to missouri state highway patrol, it all started last night at 10:45 pm in gentry county troopers say the county deputy tried pulling smith over for a traffic violation and that's when smith allegedly started shooting at the deputy.

Officials say the deputy did return fire and the highway patrol says smith fired several several shots at the deputy throughout the chase.

According to troopers, the chase continued into dekalb county where smith's vehicle crashed...troopers say in those split second decisions like this one, officers have to think critically and quickly.

"well, obviously the deputy and every officer, you fall back on your training.

The deputy was being fired upon and obviously returned fire.

At that point, the suspect, his intentions are clear.

An officer relies on their training and acts accordingly."

Troopers said the gentry county deputy was the only officer involved in the pursuit until the last minute hwy trooper briefly joined before the crash.

Troopers say the suspect's death was not a result of the car crash.

This is still an ongoing investigation and more information is expected early next week.

Reporting in dekalb county, kilee thomas kq2 news.

