Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jacob Blake: Protests, vandalism erupt after Kenosha police officer shoots, seriously injures man

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:54s - Published
Jacob Blake: Protests, vandalism erupt after Kenosha police officer shoots, seriously injures man

Jacob Blake: Protests, vandalism erupt after Kenosha police officer shoots, seriously injures man

Crowds of protesters gathered in Kenosha overnight after a police officer shot a man and seriously injured him during a 'domestic incident.'


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Wisconsin police shoot Black man multiple times, protests erupt

Wisconsin police shoot Black man multiple times, protests erupt A Black man has been shot multiple times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a video of the...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Protests Turn Violent After Kenosha Police Shoot Black Man; Curfew In Effect [Video]

Protests Turn Violent After Kenosha Police Shoot Black Man; Curfew In Effect

A curfew is in effect in Kenosha after police shot a black man and protesters turned violent.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:23Published
Protests, vandalism erupt after Kenosha police officer shoots, seriously injures man [Video]

Protests, vandalism erupt after Kenosha police officer shoots, seriously injures man

Crowds of protesters gathered in Kenosha overnight after a police officer shot a man and seriously injured him during a 'domestic incident,' some of it turning into looting and rioting later in the..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:20Published
Black man shot, injured by police in Wisconsin, curfew imposed [Video]

Black man shot, injured by police in Wisconsin, curfew imposed

A Black man was hospitalized in a serious condition on Sunday (August 24) evening after Wisconsin police shot him multiple times causing crowds to gather and demonstrate at the scene.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published