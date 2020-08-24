Kellyanne Conway To Leave White House
Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s longest-serving aides, is leaving the White House at the end of August to tend to her children.
Kellyanne Conway to Leave White House, Husband George to Leave Lincoln Project to Focus on Family
Senior Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White HouseKellyanne Conway, one of US president Donald Trump’s most influential andlongest serving advisers, has announced she is leaving the White House at theend of the month. Ms Conway, who was Mr Trump's..
