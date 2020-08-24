Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kellyanne Conway To Leave White House

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Kellyanne Conway To Leave White House

Kellyanne Conway To Leave White House

Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s longest-serving aides, is leaving the White House at the end of August to tend to her children.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kellyanne Conway is leaving her job at the White House to focus on family; George Conway stepping away from Lincoln Project

Kellyanne Conway said she is leaving the White House at the end of the month, and George Conway is...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsNPRCBS NewsNewsyMediaite


Kellyanne Conway to leave White House

Kellyanne Conway to leave White House One of US president Donald Trump's longest serving advisors is quitting.Kellyanne Conway has...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsNPRCBS NewsNewsyMediaite


Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Trump's RNC speech, stimulus talks and Kellyanne Conway's departure

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joined “CBS This Morning” to discuss the upcoming...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

MMnmc2000

M&M RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: Kellyanne Conway confirms her decision to leave her role at the White House at the end of the month: “As mi… 20 seconds ago

redcamaro2012

Diane Mojta RT @NoTrump4me: Kellyanne Conway to leave the White House at the end of the month, citing the need to focus on her family - The Washington… 37 seconds ago

epoy_chinoy

Speak Up & Push Back RT @washingtonpost: Kellyanne Conway to leave the White House at the end of the month, citing the need to focus on her family https://t.co/… 37 seconds ago

ENDLESSRED1

ENDLESSDANIEL RT @cnni: White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced she will leave her post at the end of the month while her husband, George Conway… 37 seconds ago

MustHaveCrypto

#TheMustHaveCryptoCoin https://t.co/YkSY8XGr6x Kellyanne Conway To Leave White House https://t.co/eg7kQrApJU #ethereum #cryptocurrency #blockchain 39 seconds ago

Victoriaokane

Victoria O'Kane RT @jsolomonReports: ‘For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.’ Kellyanne Conway to leave Trump White House… 41 seconds ago

Bored_O_Ed

Bored-O-Ed RT @NYpoet: Conway uses her smart teen as an excuse to bolt from #TrumpCrimeFamily after boosting & cleaning up after a white Supremacist,… 44 seconds ago

jenny_weyler

Dr. Jenny Wears A Mask 🐕🐩🐕🐩 RT @DearAuntCrabby: So, it appears that Kellyanne Conway, @KellyannePolls is going to leave the White House. I wonder who's going to take… 44 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kellyanne Conway to Leave White House, Husband George to Leave Lincoln Project to Focus on Family [Video]

Kellyanne Conway to Leave White House, Husband George to Leave Lincoln Project to Focus on Family

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:23Published
Senior Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House [Video]

Senior Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House

Kellyanne Conway, one of US president Donald Trump’s most influential andlongest serving advisers, has announced she is leaving the White House at theend of the month. Ms Conway, who was Mr Trump's..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Kellyanne Conway to leave White House role [Video]

Kellyanne Conway to leave White House role

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:35Published